A Sullivan man was seriously hurt in a car crash Thursday, Feb. 7, after traveling off the road.
Albert H. Leach, 21, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro east on Interstate 44, near mile marker 225.2, too fast for conditions, which caused the vehicle to skid off the left side of the road and strike the median cable barrier at 12:15 a.m., according a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Leach was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital Sullivan by Sullivan EMS. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.