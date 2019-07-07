A Sullivan man died in a car crash Sunday, July 7, after the vehicle he was driving traveled off the road.
Robert L. Wright, 46, was driving a 2004 Ford F-250 east on Interstate 44, near mile marker 225, when he traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign and overturned at 2:10 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 a.m. by Missouri Baptist Ambulance personnel.
He was transported to St. Louis County Morgue by the St. Louis County medical examiner.
Wright was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.