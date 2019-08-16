A 30-year-old Sullivan man was charged last week for the severe assault of his mother at her home.
David S. Lindemann was charged Thursday, Aug. 1, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree felony domestic assault which causes serious injury, and two counts of second-degree felony domestic assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Sullivan police said officers responded at 7 p.m., July 31, to the 100 block of Cortez Street for a report of an assault.
Police said the 50-year-old victim was transported to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan before police arrived at the scene.
The man who reported the incident said his wife was assaulted by Lindemann, who had fled from the scene.
The victim had sustained bruises and lacerations to her face and to the side of her head.
Lindemann was located at a home on Fair Street and taken into custody, police said.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Lindemann allegedly was intoxicated when he went to his family’s home and argued with his mother.
He allegedly punched the woman multiple times and choked her with his forearm.
Lindemann also destroyed a table, shelf and other property during the assault, and punched numerous holes through drywall at the home, authorities allege.
During questioning, Lindemann admitted to being in an altercation with the victim, but he denied assaulting her, according to police.
Sullivan police said Lindemann had previous assault and resisting arrest charges.