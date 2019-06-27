Sullivan resident Betty Alexander, 69, has been missing for 11 weeks, but her family is not giving up hope.
Alexander was last seen Wednesday, April 10, around 1:15 p.m. She was at her apartment and had received a delivery from Sinks Pharmacy at that time.
Her family discovered that she took her medicine that night around 7 p.m., but did not take her medicine the following day. Alexander’s disappearance has been narrowed down to after 7 p.m. and before the morning of Thursday, April 11.
Tonya Tolliver, Alexander’s daughter, said the Missouri Highway Patrol Investigative Division is now assisting in the case. In a Bring Betty Home Facebook page post, she said one of the detectives assisting worked on the Shawn Hornbeck case. Hornbeck was kidnapped as a child while riding his bike to a friend’s house near Richwoods.
“As of right now, we still have absolutely no clues,” Tolliver said.
She and her family have been following up with Alexander’s friends and anyone who may have a relation to her, as well as any leads. To help spread the word, Tolliver attended a Missouri Missing Persons awareness event in Jefferson City where she posted her mother’s flyer and information, which boosted some organization, she said.
“If there are any future searches that we’re going to do, we’ll put it up on the Bring Betty Home Facebook page,” she said.
Thanks to donations, the reward has increased to $3,000.
“Until we find otherwise, I’m still keeping hope that we will find her one way or another and hopefully it winds up with a happy ending,” Tolliver said.
Background
On Sunday, April 14, at 4:30 p.m. Tolliver stopped by her mother’s apartment in Center Street Apartments complex to pick up Alexander. She said Alexander did not answer her phone when she called as Tolliver was driving over.
When Tolliver arrived, the door was locked so she let herself in with a key and saw a Meals on Wheels sitting on the table with a glass of milk, and her mother’s glasses on the arm of her recliner.
It is unusual for her mother to leave the house without her glasses. Tolliver saw Alexander’s purse was left inside a closet that has her wallet, medications, her apartment key, her nondriver’s license and other belongings.
Alexander has beginning stages of dementia and takes medication for it. After Tolliver realized her mother was missing, she immediately called her brother, who had been trying to get a hold of Alexander too. Tolliver also went outside to talk to neighbors and called the police.
That night, police started a grid search along with canine officers. The following day, police searched for Alexander using a helicopter, drones, canines and volunteers who were going door-to-door, according to Tolliver.
Another search was organized Saturday, April 20, and flyers have been posted throughout Sullivan. For anyone with information about Alexander, call the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001. People can help by sharing Facebook posts to spread awareness of her mother’s photo and story.