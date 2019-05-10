The Sullivan Area Arts Council and the Scenic Regional Sullivan Library will host a bicentennial event Saturday, May 18, starting at 9 a.m.
The event will feature cowboy poet, historian and chuck wagon cook Don Collop to share cowboy poetry and knowledge of cowboy history. He also will provide a few chuck wagon demonstrations throughout the day. He portrays “Cookie” a chuck wagon cook, as he explains what life was like on a trail drive.
Starting at 1 p.m. in the library’s event/meeting room, Lavada Schulte will have a “Fashion Through the Ages” show. She will have all kinds of outfits and accessories from the 1800s through the present day on display. Schulte will be available to answer questions.
There will be several simple crafts and games for children of all ages. The Sullivan Area Arts Council will be selling concessions. The organization also is sponsoring a chili cook-off from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are only 15 entries allowed, so call or stop by the library to sign up. The fee to enter is $5. Winners will be determined by the public and the first-place winner will receive a golden ladle trophy.
There also will be a chili table decoration contest. The winner will receive a trophy as well. For $5, anyone can be a judge, taste all the different kinds of chili and drop a token in a container to vote for their favorite one. Whoever has the most tokens will win.
For more information or to sign up for the chili cook-off, please call the library at 573-468-4372 or stop by to sign up.