St. Clair High School teachers, students and staff can buy a cup of coffee and treats from students who are in a life skills class on Friday mornings.
Life Skills teacher Renee Shortt said students in her class started running and managing the coffee cart at the beginning of the semester. The goal is for her students to learn and develop social skills.
“I have a very large freshman population in this class, so I kind of wanted them to get more comfortable with the building, (and) more comfortable with some of the staff members,” Shortt said. “It also helps them work on their functional life skills, so they have to cook all of the goodies for the coffee cart and they also have to make the coffee.”
In addition to brewing coffee and baking treats, students are responsible for taking and fulfilling orders and handling money, according to Shortt.
Since January, Shortt said she has noticed improvements in her students.
“They have become much more comfortable interacting with their customers. They have become much more comfortable interacting with each other and telling each other what they need, so that communication piece has been really important as well,” she said. “Especially on the day that we do the coffee cart deliveries because we end up getting a lot of orders all at once and they have to talk to each other and delegate some tasks to each other.”
The coffee cart is available Fridays from 7:45-10:30 a.m. The life skills classroom is located inside the cafeteria. The menu changes from week to week, however some of the treats offered are cookies, muffins and cupcakes, in addition to coffee.
“Any extra money that we have, it goes into our class fund. So if we go on a field trip, it’ll help pay for any students who can’t pay,” said Shortt. “We have Special Olympics and some students can’t always pay the fees associated with that, so it can help with that as well.”
Three students run the coffee cart at a time and a few students shared their experiences with The Missourian.
“We work hard. We don’t slack,” Sophomore Blake Elliott said. “We have to make sure everything is organized. We have to make sure we have all of the items for us to deliver.”
Elliott said he likes how the cart makes people happy. He added that although he already knew how to make coffee and hot chocolate, he has mastered his craft.
“I’ve learned how to make a perfect hot chocolate,” he said.
Freshman Paige Goskie said she and her classmates make treats on Thursdays for the coffee cart. She added that she likes to help make the goodies and help her classmates by making sure they have enough hot chocolate and coffee to serve, as well as fulfilling orders correctly.
Freshman Macey Click said she likes delivering treats to people because “it makes people happy.”