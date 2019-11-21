Village of Parkway residents can request to have street lights turned back on, if they wish to pay for the service.
In September, the Village of Parkway Board of Trustees voted to turn off 12 street lights due to increased costs in electric, according to Lynnette Busse, village administrator.
However. Ameren Missouri officials told The Missourian that if a village resident is an Ameren customer, they can request to have a street light turned back on if the resident agrees to pay the costs.
Ameren Missouri owns the 46 street lights that are placed throughout the Village of Parkway. The annual cost to keep all 46 light poles on is $9,023 annually, according Busse.
Over the past nine years, she said that the annual cost has increased by approximately $4,000. Three street lights were turned off on Gravois Road, two on Forest Hill Drive, two on Clay Street, four on Parkway Drive and one Oak Street. Some of the street lights that were turned off face private driveways.
“Parkway is lit up good enough,” Chairman Bob Pelton said. “I do a lot of driving. Compared to other cities, we are well lit.”
The goal was not to leave any areas completely dark, according to Busse.
“We tried to take out every other (street light) to keep the area somewhat lit unless it was on bad curb or an intersection such as Parkway and Clay,” she said.
By turning off the 12 street lights, the village will save approximately $2,000 annually. The cost savings will help the village maintain its budget, according to Busse. The village consists of approximately 321 homes. Last year, a total of $13,557.69 was collected in personal property tax revenue.
The village relies on sales tax revenue from BP Gas and Good Time Market, among the limited businesses located in the area.
“We are financially stable. We’re going to stay that way,” Pelton said.
He added that the village looked at switching to solar options, the cost would have been $500 a unit, not including installation fees.
A village resident spoke to The Missourian about the darkness on Parkway Drive and right in front of her house. Busse and Pelton said they tried to be fair in choosing which street lights to turn off.
“If I had it my way, I’d turn her light back on if it was feasible because there’s kids there,” Busse said. “Is it too dark for the kids to play there? No.”