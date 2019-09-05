By Elizabeth Barmeier
St. Clair Missourian Editor
Lonedell R-XIV School District is budgeting ahead for the construction of storage for classrooms that will take place over the next several school years.
Over the summer, much needed storage was incorporated in preschool, kindergarten, first grade and second grade classrooms for the 2019-2020 school year.
Items installed were individual student cubbies and cabinets, which have increased functionality and space in the classrooms, according to Ulrich.
“Teachers were extremely appreciative of that additional storage and it’s just been a great addition to our building and our classrooms,” she said.
More storage projects have been budgeted for this school year, which are set to be finished by the spring of 2020. Budgeting other similar project for the 2020-21 school year are in the preliminary stages.
Having storage added to all classrooms could take up to four years, according to Ulrich.
An additional 40 new hallway lockers were installed upstairs for fifth graders during summer break, as well as cabinets and storage for the Bobcat Clothes Closet thanks to a community fundraiser and 4-H donations.
Underway are more food storage cabinets for the district’s backpack food program. The program is directed by Angie Bailey and is supported by local churches and organizations that helps families in need have food over the weekends and on holidays when school is not in session.
Summer Projects
In addition to the installation storage components, asbestos abatement was completed in July. The floor tile in the upstairs hallway (by the boardroom) and down the ramp, the art room and the teachers lounge, was abated by Thornburgh Abatement for a total of $8,496, according to Ulrich.
Flooring Systems Inc. replaced the tile and the carpet in the library for a total of $14,540. Bids from the companies were approved at the June 25 school board meeting. The front entrance was abated of asbestos during the summer of 2018.
Other summer facility projects include the addition of lighting for the north parking lot will, the addition of a restroom stall to the fifth-grade boys bathroom, as well as improvements to district’s well house. Upgrades to the well house included removing and replacing pipes and constructing a well house that has proper humidity controls.