Approximately 400 people attended and more than a dozen vendors participated in the fourth annual Quilters Vendor Fair Saturday, Oct. 19, at Holy Trinity Christian Life Center, St. Clair.
That’s according to event organizer Pat Ross. She and the Piecemakers Club put on the fair.
Customers shopped for fabrics, sewing machines, embroidery, quilts, supplies, specialty items, quilt racks, patterns, templates and notions during the event. There also were scissor sharpening and bed turning demonstrations.
Ross mentioned her favorite part was the morning rush at the start of the event from 9-9:15 a.m.
“When everybody comes in, it all falls into place and it’s working,” she said. “What was really nice this year, is that we had a steady crowd throughout the day. We didn’t have any lulls at all.”
The variety of vendors were from different areas of Missouri, including the St. Louis area, Sullivan, Hannibal, Waynesville, St. James, Salem, among other cities.
Ross added that the vendors had good sales that were being offered to customers.
“We have so many have repeat vendors that have been there,” Ross said. “I think only four vendors had never been there before, and they all want to come back.”
Six area veterans were given a Quilt of Valor Saturday afternoon during the fair. Family and friends of the veterans gathered to watch the presentation. The quilts were made by members of the Show-Me Quilts of Valor group.
While the Quilts of Valor presentation is the highlight of the event each year, Ross said the goal is to socialize with new and experienced quilters.
“The reason we continue this is because we reunite with people we meet each year, and make new acquaintances introducing them to quilting,” she said. “It sounds corny, but it’s the truth. I’ve never met a quilter I didn’t have something in common with.”
Veterans Honored
The following are the veterans who received a Quilt of Valor.
Jerry Miller served in the Army from 1967-1970 as a specialist. He was in Germany for a short period and to completed advanced training in Oklahoma, which included artillery and heavy guns.
He also went to Greece for a year and then served in Fort Carson, Colorado.
“People do not always recognize the many jobs that our service men and women play,” Ross said during the presentation.
“Each piece is an integral part of the entire picture. Without each of these pieces, our country wouldn’t have the success it has.”
Miller was nominated by his wife Mary Jane. His quilt was pieced by Norma Supinski and quilted by Jeannena Brant. The name of the quilt is “Old Glory.”
“We want you to know that we welcome you and salute your time, convictions and sacrifices that you and your family made,” Ross said.
“Many people did not provide the recognition, honor or thanks that was deserved to any of our soldiers. We respect you for serving and your continued contributions to our country.”
Gale Jamison served in the Marines from 1967-1970, earning a rank as a sergeant. He was nominated by Jennifer Jamison, who designed, pieced and made the quilt. The name of the quilt is “Service and Sacrifice.”
Gale’s brother Gary, also served in the Marines from 1966-1969, earning a rank as a sergeant. Gary received a similar quilt, which also made by Jennifer Jamison. The name of the quilt also is “Service and Sacrifice.”
“Just know, Gale and Gary, and all our veterans, we appreciate your service and thank you for all of your sacrifices,” Ross said.
James Hartzke served in the Army from 1969-1971, as well as in the 101st Airborne Calvary at Camp Sally. He served in Vietnam from January to August of 1970.
His quilt was pieced by Shirley Thoms and quilted by Melissa Adams. The name of quilt is “Walk About Freedom.” Hartzke was nominated by Virginia Maune.
“We thank you and honor you for your service and sacrifice,” Ross said. “We owe you a debt of gratitude and thank you from the debts of our hearts.”
Michael Pick served in the Army from 1976-1980 in Germany, earning a rank of staff sergeant.
“We thank Michael for his time, his sacrifice and his dedication,” Ross said. “We thank his family for what they sacrificed.”
His quilt was pieced by Joyce Pedrotti and quilted by Jeannena Brant. The name of the quilt is “Freedom Rider.” Pick was nominated by Pedrotti.
“Our country needs more men like Michael and the rest of veterans who show us that God and country are what we’re here for,” Ross added.
Wesley Hinkel served in the Marines from 2011-2016 in California, Texas and North Carolina, earning the rank of corporal. His quilt was pieced by Carola Kilgore and quilted by Melissa Adams titled “Freedom Rings.” He was nominated by Val Hinkel.
“His mom told me that when Wesley was getting ready to graduate as a Marine, his drill instructor said he had been one of the hardest Marines to break, but had done wonderful,” Ross said.
She added that Hinkel was noted as one of the most improved Marines.
“Thank you, Wesley, for continuing to make us proud of all of our service men and women, and what they do for us,” Ross said.
About Piecemakers
The Piecemakers Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at the KC Hall in St. Clair. Meetings include a breakfast from 9-9:30 a.m. followed by a presentation and a workshop.