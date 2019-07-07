A St. Louis man was charged with alleged theft from a St. Clair business.
William V. Loncaric, 28, St. Louis, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with resisting arrest, stealing and trespassing Monday, July 1.
St. Clair police were dispatched to I-44 Trucking Center Sunday, June 30, regarding a theft complaint. The owner of the business showed officers video surveillance of Loncaric and a woman allegedly stealing a gas can and a grease gun, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
Later that evening, an officer again responded to the business to take additional photographs of the crime scene. Upon returning, officers were notified that Loncaric and the woman had returned. Officers attempted to stop Loncaric, who was trying to flee in a pickup truck. The truck had mechanical troubles, so he fled on foot, according to Hammack.
Police chased Loncaric from North Service Road across both east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 44 before arresting him. His bond was set at $30,000.
During that time, the owner of I-44 Trucking Center pursued a second vehicle that also fled the business heading west on North Service Road. The second vehicle eventually came to a stop on I-44 about two miles outside city limits near mile marker 233, Hammack said.
The second driver, who was later identified as a man from St. Louis, fled on foot and was not arrested at the scene. A woman passenger remained inside the vehicle with the business owner until police arrived.