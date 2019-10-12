A St. Clair woman died in a car crash Thursday morning, Oct. 10, after traveling off the road.
Katherine M. Travis, 21, was driving a 2000 Toyota Celica south on Highway 47 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road into northbound lanes. The vehicle then overturned and struck a fence, ejecting the driver at 11:05 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Travis was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:24 a.m. by St. Clair EMS. She was transported to St. Louis County Morgue by Russell Colonial Funeral Home.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.