A St. Clair woman was arrested after punching a man in the face.
Jamie L. Poole, 28, was recently charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree assault stemming from an incident March 27.
Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Hedge Avenue regarding a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, they found Poole and a 40-year-old man at the residence.
The man told police he and Poole were in an argument where he called her a name that resulted in Poole punching him in the face and head, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
Poole had active fugitive warrants for her arrest and she was arrested on the scene.