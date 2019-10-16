St. Clair residents now have the opportunity to pay their utility bills online.
The announcement was made by City Administrator Travis Dierker during a recent board of aldermen meeting. Not only can residents pay their utility bills online, but they also can view their consumption history, receive account notifications and more, according to Dierker.
Residents can sign up by visiting municipalonlinepayments.com/stclairmo or by calling 1-866-246-9666. To make online payments, set up an automatic payment or to make a payment over the phone, there is a $1.25 fee per transaction each time.
Starting Jan. 1, city hall will no longer be accepting payments by phone. Residents must use the drop box, pay online or call the automated system at 1-866-246-9666.
Next week, there will be a link on stclairmo.us, found under the Resident Resource Tab, that will direct residents to the payment website, according to Dierker.
Website
Last year, the city launched stclairmo.us, which allows city employees the chance to upload and update meeting agendas, newsletters, job applications and other information easier.
Employees are able to make instant updates, which keeps community members more informed.
For community members, the new website features a menu bar with five categories including the home page, a Government tab, a Departments and Boards tab, a Resident Resources tab and a How Do I tab.
The home page includes a welcome letter from the mayor and a news center calendar. Under the government tab, there are links to the city’s ordinances, ward and street maps, the city’s comprehensive plan, request for proposals/bids, an administrator’s message, and forms, permits and applications.
The Departments and Boards tab offers links to different city departments including administration, board of adjustment, the building and code enforcement department, elected officials, industrial development, municipal court, park board, planning and zoning, and public works.
Links provided under the Resident Resources tab include economic development, parks and recreation, community pride, newsletters, CodeRed Weather Warning, Water Quality Report, Complaints, registration for garage and yard sales, and right-of-way management.
Dierker worked with Revize, a design company that specializes in government websites.