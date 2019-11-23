The St. Clair Board of Aldermen Monday approved an update to its concealed weapon ordinance to align with Missouri State statute.
The amended second states that anyone who carries a concealed knife, firearm, a blackjack or any other weapon capable of lethal use in areas where firearms and weapons are not allowed is a violation.
“The ordinance is basically redefining what is a concealed weapon,” City Administrator Travis Dierker said.
Police Chief Bill Hammack told The Missourian that officers are not going to enforce the law any differently, however, the law should be written properly if someone is charged with carrying a weapon illegally.
He added that businesses, property owners and other entities have signs that read “No weapons, no carry concealed weapons,’” for customers and visitors.
“If those businesses ask people ‘Hey, please don’t carry these in here,’ and then they refuse to honor their request, they can be charged in municipal court under that ordinance,” Hammack said.
Under Missouri law, it is lawful for a person to carry a concealed weapon unless they enter a place that does not allow it, according to Hammack.
School District
In May, the St. Clair R-XIII School District approved a protection officers program that allows a limited number of faculty and staff to be trained and armed with a weapon or spray device.
The district is working with a company called Shield Solutions, which interviewed, screened, tested and trained employees this past summer.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse told The Missourian that there were more interested candidates than there were open positions.
“I know our faculty and staff are always concerned about and want to ensure student safety,” he said. “This is a big responsibility and I appreciate the fact that so many are willing to take on that kind of responsibility to keep our kids safe.”
Kruse could not say how many or who are trained protection officers, however, there is a sign at each building entrance that states there are armed staff inside.
The cost, which was budgeted for this school year, is approximately $49,000, which includes training, screenings, evaluations and more for one school year.
Kruse said each protection officer is required to do additional days of training throughout the school year. The idea to arm faculty and staff came after the school shootings in Denver, Colo., and at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
“The fact that we’re engaged in this program is a deterrent against anyone who might consider trying to harm children,” he said.
Kruse noted that the Shield Solutions protection officers program is expanding.
“There are more schools that are engaged in Shield Solutions or are finding another way to place additional security throughout their district,” he said.
About Shield Solutions
Shield Solutions LLC, is a company based in West Plains that specializes in business and school security, according to its website.
The company offers a critical incident response course and a school employee firearms training program, which equips select employees to carry concealed firearms.
The select employees will undergo a 40-hour initial training program and “will be better educated and trained with their firearms than most law enforcement officers.
“While serving in their capacity of protecting your school or workplace, actions of these select employees are covered under Shield Solutions’ liability insurance, should an unforeseen situation occur.”