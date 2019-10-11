The city of St. Clair is taking an extra step to brighten the town this holiday season as a new Christmas light decoration contest is set to take place.
The 2019 St. Clair Christmas Light Contest is open to residents and businesses, according to City Inspector Mike Bursey.
“The reason for this contest is it creates an opportunity to foster participation in the holiday season and to recognize those residents and business owners who exhibit community pride and beautification,” he said. “This contest will provide an ability to showcase our community in a great way and the city hopes to carry on the tradition for many years to come if there is a good response.”
One residence and one business will be selected as the winners by a panel of four judges made up of business owners and homeowners, according to Bursey.
Community members can nominate themselves, a business and/or a resident for the contest. Nomination forms are located at city hall or online at stclairmo.us. The contest is free to enter, Bursey said.
Nominations can be submitted until Dec. 15. The contest will close Dec. 16 and the winner will be contacted by phone or in person Dec. 17.
“Nothing says ‘Happy Holidays’ like your neighborhood ablaze with decorations and lights,” he said. “Not only is putting the decorations up a way to make memories with family, friends and co-workers, but so is loading up in the car and driving around looking at the displays to soak up some holiday spirit without spending any money.”
He added that the city is looking for sponsorships for the Christmas Light Contest. If interested, call Bursey at 636-629-0333, ext. 200.
City Administrator Travis Dierker said the light contest is a friendly competition among the community to show Christmas spirit.
“The main purpose is get residents involved and take some pride in their property,” he said.
Eligibility/Nomination
There is a limit of one display entry per residential home or business, which must be within the city limits. Christmas lights and decorations should be displayed from Dec. 1-20, and must have the display lit on Dec. 16 to be eligible to win.
The participant agrees to the contest rules and regulations upon entering the contest, which include consent to the use of their name and photos of their displays for promotional purposes by St. Clair without prior notice or additional compensation, according to Bursey.
He added that participants waive any and all rights relative to the collection or use of personal information. The nomination process involves writing a short narrative about why the residential home or business should be chosen and what attracts people to the location, submitting a picture and contact information.
For full contest rules information, visit stclairmo.us, or call city hall at 636-629-0333.