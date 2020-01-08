The city of St. Clair was approved to receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to repair and resurface several roads.
City Administrator Travis Dierker made the announcement at Monday’s board of aldermen meeting. Last spring, the city applied for the grant, which is administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The grant will help pay for spot repairs and the repaving of Orchard Drive, Hibbard Street, Ridge Avenue and the northwest side of Kitchell Avenue, between Commercial Avenue and Redbud Drive.
To repair and resurface Kitchell Avenue, the cost is approximately $85,000. The cost for Hibbard Street is approximately $190,000. The cost for Ridge Avenue is approximately $200,000 and Orchard Drive is approximately $97,000.
The total cost of the project is $697,027 and the city will pay a $197,027 match.
The project will benefit a little more than 51 percent of low- to moderate- income persons, which was an application requirement.
The goal is to have the project completed by this year, Dierker said. Before roadwork can start, there are environmental and engineering requirements that must be completed.
City officials have already started on the environmental and engineering work, according to Dierker. Once those requirements are completed, the city can go out to bid.
All four roads will be under one bid and will be repaired at the same time.
In April, engineering firm Cochran was hired for $95,762 to help with the CDBG application process, provide services for the design plans, bidding and construction phases of the roadwork.
Downtown Washington Inc. was hired in May to also assist in the grant application process, to keep track of the paperwork involved and other administrative services in the amount of $20,000.
“The city administration and city officials want to extend a large thank you to the state of Missouri for selecting the city to receive these grant funds to help improve our streets,” Dierker told The Missourian.
Other Road Work
Separate from the block grant, there are other streets scheduled to be paved this year. Dierker said those streets include St. Clair Street, Duckworth Street, and Briegleb Street, from Hibbard Street to North Street.
City officials are working on bid specifications for those streets. The goal is have those streets paved by the summer.
Streets that will have base repairs and will be chipsealed are Cottage Street, Young Street, Ella Street, Sherman Street, Nashville Street, Kenny Street, Maupin Street, Well Street, Grant Street, and the rest of Briegleb Street.
The work for those 10 streets will be paid by city funds, according to Dierker. The cost of that project is budgeted for this year, however the cost is still being calculated.
Dierker noted that the paving for Paul Parks Drive, Treva Lane and St. Clair Plaza Drive are currently out for bid. The total cost of that project is approximately $160,000. About $40,000 will be paid by a Franklin County Transportation grant.
“Within the last five or six years, including this upcoming year, we’ll have completed either a chipseal or an overlay on pretty much all of the streets in the downtown section, back and behind off of north Main (Street) and the same back end off of Ridge (Avenue),” Dierker said.
If everything goes as planned, Dierker said the city will spend close to $1 million on road infrastructure this year.
Mayor Ron Blum said addressing street problems is a top priority.
“We have some pretty bad streets and I know it,” he said. “It needs to be taken care of.”
He added that there will be additional funding of approximately $200,000 per year for more street repairs.
“Things are moving along,” Blum said. “We’ve got our finances in pretty good shape and we’re now able to start doing some needed repairs to our community.”