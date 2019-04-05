City Administrator Travis Dierker briefly discussed a potential grant opportunity during Monday’s board meeting for road improvements.
Dierker said the city is looking into applying for a Community Development Block Grant for general infrastructure. He said the city applied for this grant in the past to help pay for wastewater upgrades. The grant is through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
“One of our major needs for general infrastructure is some upgrades to some of our streets,” Dierker said.
The grant would help pay street repairs including Kitchell from Commercial to Dogwood, Orchard Drive, Hibbard from Main to Commercial, and Ridge from Main to city limits, according to Dierker. Those streets do not typically qualify for East-West Gateway grants, he said.
The max amount the city can apply for a CDBG grant is $500,000 and the city would apply for the full amount as the road project costs approximately $675,000, Dierker said. The city would pay for the remaining $175,000.
He added that St. Clair meets the criteria for the grant including the project’s area impact requirement. The road project would impact 51 percent of homes.
“We are one of two communities in Franklin County just over the threshold. We’re at 51.4 (percent).”
Cochran Engineering employees can help with the grant application, according to Dierker. They will present more information at the next board meeting April 15.
During the next meeting, Dierker said a contract with Cochran to proceed with the application will be on the agenda, in addition to a public hearing required by CDBG.