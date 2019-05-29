The St. Clair R-XIII School District will hold its free summer breakfast and lunch program available to children in the district for those aged 21 and younger.
The program is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide nutritional meals for all children regardless of financial eligibility during the summer months. On weekdays during summer school May 23, through June 21, breakfast and lunch will be served by Chartwells at St. Clair High School cafeteria for grades six through 12.
Breakfast and lunch will be served at Edgar Murray for third through fifth grades and breakfast and lunch will be served at the elementary for kindergarten through second grade. During July and August, breakfast will be served from 9-9:15 a.m. at First Baptist Church (Springfield), Good Hope Baptist Church and Oak Ridge Estates.
From 9:20-9:35 a.m., breakfast will be served at St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, Fire District House 1 and Crescent Village. The last stop for breakfast will be from 940-9:55 a.m. at Orchard Park, Paradise Mobile Home Park and Lake St. Clair.
Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church (Springfield), Good Hope Baptist Church and Oak Ridge Estates. From 12:05-12:20 p.m., lunch will be served at St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, Fire District House 1 and Crescent Village. From 12:25-40 p.m., lunch will be served at Orchard Park, Paradise Mobile Home Park, Lake St. Clair and Evergreen Park at 12:45 p.m.