Summer vacation is coming to a close as registration for St. Clair R-XIII School District students is taking place this week. The first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 15.
This fall will be an exciting time for the district, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse, as board members will continue to work with the community on developing facility improvement project ideas and decide whether or not to bring before voters the possibility of a non-tax increase bond issue.
“It’s been a long time since St. Clair had the opportunity for a no-tax rate increase bond issue and we hope our community will support efforts to improve our schools,” Kruse said.
FGM Architects were hired in December 2017 to develop facility improvement plans and assessments. In January, the firm presented facility assessments to the board and held a community forum in April where students, parents and staff shared their ideas on potential projects.
At last month’s meeting, FGM Architects reported to the board projects ideas discussed by community members.
There will be another community forum and faculty meeting that will feature the project concepts later this fall. People will be able to vote, using stickers, on their favorite ones. The results from those meetings will be presented to the school board.
In November and December, the school board will finalize the project list based on gathered input, and then decide to move forward or not with a no-tax increase bond issue.
Curriculum
The district will enter its third year with the kindergarten through eighth-grade Go Math! series, which replaced ST Math. The new program aligns with both the district and Missouri learning standards.
It includes MAP preparation, spiral reviews and students learn collaboration, problem-solving, and how to do multistep problems.
A new English Language Arts Curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade was implemented this last school year which will continue again for the 2019-20 year. At the elementary levels, the English Language Arts Curriculum is called Journeys and at the junior high, the curriculum is called Collections, which is divided into six different themed collections.
Students are already showing process with the relatively new math and English curriculums, according to Kruse.
“We are starting to see growth in student achievement and are very pleased that our students are increasing their knowledge and abilities,” he said.
St. Clair Elementary Principal Sande Racherbaumer said students in her building are doing well in both of the math and English curriculums and “we are seeing success in our kids.”
“I am looking forward to seeing all of the students, parents, and staff. I am very excited to hear the buzz in the halls again and see the smiles,” she said.
Administrators
Junior High Principal Shaun Fanger said he’s looking forward to having teachers and students back in the building and see them walk the hallways.
“I am thankful for all of our maintenance and custodial staff for all their hard work in getting our building ready for our students,” he said.
Fanger was the junior high assistant principal and athletic director for three years before accepting his new role as principal. Former principal, Eric Lause, stepped down at the end of the 2018-19 school year. He is returning to his alma mater, Union High School, to be a wood shop teacher.
Taking the assistant junior high principal and athletics director role is Chris Buenniger, who transferred from the Washington School District. There also will be a new face at Edgar Murray Elementary as Pamela LeSeure will take on the assistant principal position.
LeSeure replaced former assistant principal Jessica Tollison, who will be an assistant principal for a elementary school in the Meramec Valley School District in Pacific.
Special Guest
To kick off the back-to-school district workshop Monday, Aug. 12, it was announced that Gov. Mike Parson will address faculty and staff. Kruse said he’s excited about the governor’s visit.
“We appreciate his support of our students, our faculty/staff, and the public schools of Missouri,” Kruse said.
Parson will address faculty and staff at 8:30 a.m. about the value and appreciation of their work, and how to make a difference for students in Missouri.
The governor may speak about his recent announcement of putting a plan together to raise the ranking of teacher salaries and compensation from being 47th and 48th in the nation to a ranking of 30 or higher within the next three years, as well as a nationwide Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program.
The program was adopted for St. Clair students and will be implemented this school year. The JAG program will accommodate students’ specific needs for those in certain circumstances including poverty, those who have low attendance records, low grades, challenging personal situations and other criteria.
An instructor teach classes focused on workforce development, such as employee and employer expectations, how to prepare for an interview, how to fill out job applications and other related topics.
Through JAG, funding would provide half of the teacher’s salary up to $30,000. In addition to structured classes, the teacher will help students obtain work experience by partnering with local businesses and organizations.
For part of a school day, students will have the chance to either attend internships, Four Rivers Vocational School or work at a part-time job after school.
During the first year after graduation, the teacher will conduct a follow-up with students and with their employers. This is a way for the teacher to address any issues that could arise such as understanding employer expectations, attendance issues and/or having the skill set for that particular position.
For more information about registration and open houses, visit stcmo.org.