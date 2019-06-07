Five sixth-grade students placed at the state National History Day Competition in April and one student will move on compete at the national contest this month.
In order to qualify for the state contest, participants were required to place in the top three at the regional competition. Braeden Hartmann won first place for his webpage, JJ Hawkins won second place for his exhibit, Joshua Hawkins won first place for his exhibit, Phillip North won first place for his performance and Cameron Tedrick won third place for his exhibit. Students were accompanied by teacher Jennifer Hawkins.
At the state competition, North and Tedrick advanced to the finals. North’s presentation was featured Ludwig van Beethoven and Tedrick presented on Leonardo da Vinci. Tedrick earned second place, which reserved his spot to compete at the national level. The top two entries in each category at the state level were invited to compete in the national contest.
The national contest is the final competition and it will be held June 9-13 at the University of Maryland, College Park. While participating in the national competition, Tedrick also will have the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C.
About the Project
This year’s theme is “Triumph and Tragedy in History.” Tedrick’s exhibit, “The Revolutionary Work of Leonardo da Vinci,” focuses on da Vinci’s engineering triumphs and the tragic loss of much of his work.
“Known also as an engineer and scientist, Leonardo da Vinci sketched his studies and thousands of his ideas for inventions,” Tedrick said. “Tragically, only about 25 percent of his work remains, but it still has a revolutionary effect on today’s machines and systems.”
About National History Day
National History Day is a year long academic program focused on historical research, interpretation and creative expression for sixth through 12th grades. By participating in the program, students become writers, filmmakers, web designers, playwrights and artists as they create unique contemporary expressions of history.
An independent study from 2011 found that participation in the National History Day Contest benefits students far beyond the competition. National History Day not only transports classrooms back in time during the school year, it transforms young minds forever.
“The National History Day competition is a great way to engage students in history,” said Hawkins. “They have the opportunity to choose topics and products that interest (them).”
To find out more about National History Day, visit nhd.org.