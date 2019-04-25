St. Clair Yearbook and English I classes taught by Jennifer Moore, brought in double the pet supplies this year in her annual animal donation competition.
In honor of Moore’s birthday for the past five years, she has held a donation drive competition between her classes where items are given to the Franklin County Human Society. The class with the most donated supplies receive a pizza party and have a visit from the Franklin County Human Society. This year, Moore’s fourth-hour class won.
Moore said more than $3,500 worth of pet supplies was raised by the students, community, and people from Facebook.
“This is more than double that I have ever raised,” she said.
She added that ninth-grader Kimber Miller brought in the most items totaling more than $2,000.
“My Nana went on a transport, posted it on Facebook, and everyone brought a bunch of stuff,” Miller said.
The competition was between Moore’s classes including Yearbook, English I, CWC English I, and Honors English I.
“My fourth-hour was very excited to win since my yearbook class normally takes the lead,” Moore said.
Miller concluded that she will continue to donate for next year, “So other classes can enjoy the party and the puppies.”