St. Clair High School student Dylan Britton participated in the American Legion Boys State of Missouri during the summer June 15-23.
The program took place at University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. During his week, Britton was a citizen of Ingle City and positions of municipal judge, supreme court justice, delegate to state convention of ward 3, an attorney and appeared on the ballot for circuit judge. He also attended law school while participating in the program.
Britton was selected to participate in the event based on his leadership, citizenship, academics and character during the course of his junior year. He is the son of Sarah and Craig Britton. He was sponsored by the St. Clair American Legion Post 347.
Sponsors afford the opportunity for students to participate in this nationally recognized program and are critical to its continued success. Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office.
The program is designed to educate and train Missouri’s young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in a single week.
The Boys State staff is comprised of educational, legal, professional and civic leaders who volunteer their time each year. Missouri State Boys is a 501(c)(3) organization and is a Missouri American Legion program.
Students who are juniors during the 2019-20 academic year and are interested in participating should contact their high school counselor or visit the Missouri Boys State website at moboysstate.org.
More information on the 2020 session can be obtained by contacting Bettie Rusher at 660-429-2761 or email her at bettie.rusher@moboysstate.org.