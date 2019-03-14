The completion of the second St. Clair Ambulance District house has been extended to the end of April due to winter weather.
Ambulance Chief Nick Tiepelman said the walls are up, the drywall has been installed and the electric is almost complete. The second house, located at 2716 Gravois Road, is 5,000 square feet, according to Tiepelman.
In addition to better response times by having a second ambulance house, Tiepelman said equipment that now is stored outside will have a space indoors.
“We’ve outgrown our facility in House 1,” he said. “This will allow us to store some of that important equipment inside and keep it from being ravaged by the weather.”
Currently, the ambulance district rents space from the fire district to house their truck and equipment at the Fire Station 2 in Lonedell for the past 16 years, according to Tiepelman.
“They’ve provided a great service to the residents of Lonedell by allowing us to stay in that building and serve that community with a very quick response,” he said.