St. Clair R-XIII School District will host a community forum Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the high school auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m.
During the forum, FGM Architects will present facility improvement design concepts to the public. Attendees will be able to comment on the concepts and vote on different ones.
The forum is open to the public. A similar meeting with teachers, faculty and staff is set for Wednesday, Oct. 30.
St. Clair High School is located at 1015 High School Dr.
Based on the feedback from the community and teacher forums, the school board will decide whether to move forward with placing a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot, which would bring in $12 million for the district to upgrade and improve facilities.