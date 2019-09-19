The St. Clair R-XIII School District will apply for a federal grant in hopes to receive funding for a potential multipurpose room that will double as a storm shelter.
The school board heard updates from FGM Architects at a recent meeting about traffic flow design concepts for the drop-offs and pickups of students, where possible parking lots could go, options of the placement of a multipurpose room and the traffic flow concepts related to that potential building.
FGM Project Manager Stephen Raskin said the grant application and a notice of intent will be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the funding of a 13,000-square-foot multipurpose room, which is expected to cost approximately $4 million.
For the past couple of weeks, school officials and FGM Architects have been working together with a FEMA grant manager on the application process.
If approved, the grant would pay for 75 percent of the facility and the remaining 25 percent would come from local funds, according to Raskin. The grant is available statewide, so it is competitive, he said, however “if you don’t play, you don’t win.”
The board was shown different examples of multipurpose rooms and how versatile they can be. The room would be used for educational purposes and to hold a variety of events.
“These don’t have to be expensive spaces,” Raskin said. “These don’t have to be extravagant spaces, they just have to be functional spaces for you.”
The school board unanimously approved two resolutions in order to be considered for the grant.
Time Line
Another community meeting is tentatively set for Tuesday, Oct. 29, where FGM Architects will present project design concepts for the public to vote on.
A similar meeting with teachers, faculty and staff is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to Raskin.
The architecture firm will then collect the data from those meetings and present it to the school board Thursday, Nov. 14.
At the December board meeting, the school board will decide whether to move forward with placing a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot, which would bring in $12 million for the district to upgrade and improve facilities.