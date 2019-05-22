An increase to St. Clair School District’s nonresident tuition rate was approved during a recent school board meeting.
The new nonresident tuition rate is $7,600 for the 2019-20 school year, which is a $165 increase from last year. The nonresident tuition rate has stayed the same for the past three years at $7,435.
“We try to keep our tuition rate at or below the rate of the rest of the schools in the area as a courtesy and gesture of good will,” said Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
Most of the district’s nonresident students come from Lonedell to attend high school.
The new total was determined and discussed with Lonedell Superintendent Jenny Ulrich, according to Kruse.
He told The Missourian that the new total will bring an increase of about $8,000-10,000 to the St. Clair School District, depending on how many Lonedell students attend St. Clair High School.
“We value their students and try to be a good neighbor, so our price is typically set below the amount charged by neighboring districts,” Kruse said. “For the last three years, we’ve held the tuition rate the same, and this year’s increase is relatively small.”
The increase will cost the Lonedell School District an additional $11,000, according to Ulrich.
“I feel the increase is very fair,” Ulrich told The Missourian. “High school tuition is a very large expenditure for our district, totaling nearly $850,000 per year. Large increases to tuition can be very detrimental to our operating budget.”
Ulrich expressed gratitude about how minimal the increase is for the upcoming school year.
“I appreciate the approach that Dr. Kruse and the St. Clair Board of Education have taken in making small, incremental increases to tuition, thus making it manageable and keeping it a win-win situation for both districts,” she said.
Kruse added that the district did not discuss the new rate with other kindergarten through eighth-grade districts because St. Clair rarely gets student outside of Lonedell. The last the time district’s nonresident tuition rate increased was in 2016, which went from $7,289 to $7,435.
“We value Lonedell graduates and welcome them to St. Clair High,” he said. “We also appreciate the good working relationship we have with Lonedell. Working together does good things for kids.”
Neighboring District Tuitions
For the Sullivan School District, the nonresident tuition rate was set at $8,262 for the 2019-20 school year. The tuition rate is an increase from this past school year by $328. Union School District’s nonresident tuition rate for next school year was set at $7,800, which is an increase of $150 from this past school year.
Union’s tuition had stayed at $7,650 for the past three school years.
Washington School District’s nonresident tuition rate was set at $11,450, which is an increase of $550 from this past school year. Gasconade County R-I School District’s nonresident tuition rate stayed the same at $8,050, which has been the rate for the past two school years.
Meramec Valley School District and Northwest R-I School Districts have not set next year’s tuition rate yet.