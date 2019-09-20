St. Clair R-XIII School District's precautionary lockout was reinstated Friday afternoon, Sept. 20, while police handle another unrelated situation, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department advised St. Clair R-XIII School District to go under a precautionary lockout because the unrelated situation is located near the school district.
"They are dealing with another criminal suspect in the area," Kruse said in a districtwide message. "There is no connection to school. We will provide updates as information becomes available."
Classes will continue as normal during the lockout, however, no one will be let in or out of school buildings.