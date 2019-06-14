For the seventh year, St. Clair R-XIII School District received a perfect score on its 2019 annual bus inspection from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Col. Eric T. Olsen, superintendent of the patrol, recently released bus inspection results for all school districts.
According to the report, 11,958 school buses statewide were inspected by patrol personnel and 89.3 percent were approved with no defects.
A total of 10,672 buses statewide were approved upon initial inspection, 962 were rated as defective on initial inspection and 324 were rated as out of service upon initial inspection, according to the report.
St. Clair School District owns/leases 34 buses that were all approved on the first inspection. The district has replaced 12 buses with newer models.
“We are very proud of our bus fleet and personnel who we have that service the buses,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. “This is quite an accomplishment. It is very, very difficult to get a 100 percent especially with the size and age of our fleet.”
A total of 261 Missouri school districts received the patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence Award, according to the report. Those districts earned a 90 percent or higher approval rating with no buses placed out of service.
For this upcoming school year, the 5,540 buses in the award-winning fleets can have a Total Fleet Excellence sticker shown in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger-entry side of the bus.
“The Missouri State Highway Patrol works closely with schools and private pupil transportation companies to ensure our students have safe transportation to and from school-related events,” Olsen said.
“This professional relationship is most evident during the annual school bus inspection and results in a successful program. The annual school bus inspection program is just one way the Missouri State Highway Patrol serves and protects our children and it will remain a priority.”
Lonedell School District
For the Lonedell R-XIV School District, three out of 11 buses were approved on initial inspection, eight were noted as defective and none were rated out of service, according to the report.
The district contracts buses with B K Bus Services.
Buses rated as defective may continue to be operated for the purpose of transporting students until repairs are made.
School districts are allowed 10 days following initial inspection to repair identified defects before being reinspected by highway patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel, according to the report.
Buses not presented for reinspection within the required 10-day period are reported to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Buses having one or more defective items which do not constitute an immediate danger are rated as defective.
Buses with a defective item which constitutes an immediate danger are rated as out of service. Buses rated as out of service must be repaired, reinspected, and placed back into service by the highway patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel prior to transporting students. Buses found to have no defective items are rated as approved, according to the report.