The St. Clair R-XIII School Board will set its 2019-20 property tax rate Thursday, Aug. 29. The public hearing and meeting will start at 5 p.m.
The proposed property tax rate for general operations is $3.1627 and 62 cents for debt service, totaling $3.7827. This is approximately a 4-cent decrease than last year’s rate, which was set at $3.82, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
The district had to decrease the general operating rate of $3.20 to $3.1627 because the assessed valuation increased this year from $146,794,386 to $153,403,339.
The revenue that the proposed tax rate is expected to generate for general operations is $4.8 million and revenue toward debt service bonds is expected to generate $951,000, according to Kruse.
“We’ve now made enough progress in paying off those bonds that we can run a no-tax rate increase bond issue and keep the same 62-cent levy and actually finance $12 million in new bonds,” he said.
The potential $12 million bond would go toward the facility improvements. The board hired FGM Architects in December 2017 to develop plans for capital projects.
FGM Architects
At last week’s board meeting, FGM Architects Stephen Raskin, project manager, and associate Lee Bruner showed different renderings of how to reduce vehicular and pedestrian congestion along with the advantages and disadvantages of each option.
Some traffic flow possibilities are having a one-way continuous circulation, having separate traffic circulations, creating a pedestrian plaza and having a more identifiable entrance to the junior high and high schools.
In addition, they discussed concepts of where a 16,000-square-foot multipurpose auditorium could be located on campus in relation to the traffic flow options. Bruner talked about the advantages and disadvantages of each multipurpose auditorium concept to the board.
The school board will decide later this year whether or not to put a no-tax rate increase before the public on the April 2020 ballot.
In the spring, the district conducted an online survey where more than 100 responses were received regarding potential capital projects. The survey results showed early support of a possible no-tax increase bond issue.
The survey asked people to rank areas of improvement they feel should be top priority, which included fine arts, parking, HVAC, security, safety and others. Comment boxes also were provided for respondents to include what projects they think the district should complete.
Also this past spring, the school board and architect firm held a forum with community members and a meeting with faculty where ideas were shared about what capital improvements could take place.
There will be another community forum and faculty meeting in the fall that will feature the project concepts. People will be able to vote, using stickers, on their favorite ones. The results from those meetings will be presented to the school board.
In November and December, the school board will finalize the project list based on gathered input, and then decide to place a no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot.