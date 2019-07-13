The St. Clair R-XIII School Board will hold a work session Monday, July 15, to discuss technology guideline recommendations. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.
The district has conducted several technology workshops with a study group to see how effective technology tools, such as Chromebooks, are for enhanced learning.
The group was comprised of teachers, staff, parents, students and community members. The outcome of the study was to provide recommendations to the school board on how to use technology more effectively for learning and remove some technology elements that may hinder learning.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said Monday’s meeting will be a chance for board members to discuss the recommendations put together by the study group and determine if the recommendations already follow current board policies or not. No board action will take place at the meeting.
Kruse said he hopes the work session will address the question “What really could help our kids the most?”
He hopes to gain “a greater understanding of different perspectives that board members may have based on their community interactions, and the perspectives that our building administrators have based on what technology looks like, and how it’s being used or misused in their specific environments.”