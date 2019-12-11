St. Clair R-XIII School Board members will decide Thursday whether or not to place a $12 million no-tax increase bond issue on the April 2020 ballot.
Over the past two years, the district has been working with FGM Architects to develop campus improvement plans.
In October, FGM Project Manager Stephen Raskin presented several project design concepts at a community forum, including pedestrian and vehicular traffic flows of the campus, placements of a multipurpose room and exterior sketches of possible building and aerial graphics of campus facilities that need improvement.
Raskin and Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse answered questions from the public on the proposed concepts. After the presentation, attendees had the opportunity to view the projects more closely and determine how much potential bond money they thought should go toward each.
Patrons also had the chance to write down their opinions and attach them to the project boards.
Teachers, faculty and staff heard the same presentation and did the same hands-on activity.
At a November meeting, the architect firm presented the feedback that was collected by the community and from teachers, faculty and staff. The majority were in favor of the proposed multipurpose room, improvements to pedestrian and vehicular traffic flows of the campus, and safety and security upgrades.
“I thought the data that presented was really useful and informative,” Kruse said. “I say that because not only did the information show us what projects the community felt were important, the data also show us how important certain ones seemed to be to our community.”
Judging by the attendance and participation from the forums, Kruse noted that he feels there is community support for the no-tax increase bond issue.
“It’s my perception that our community knows that it’s been a long time since we have made major upgrades to our facilities,” he said.
It has been about 17 years since a bond issue for the school district has been passed.
“I think our community recognizes the need and my perception is that there is an understanding that we have a real opportunity here,” Kruse said.
If the board approves putting a no-tax increase bond issue on the ballot, the next step would be to form a campaign committee in mid-January, according to Kruse. The committee would be funded through donations.
“School districts cannot spend dollars to persuade voters to vote ‘es. School districts can spend dollars to provide information about the bond issue,” he said.
At Thursday’s meeting, FGM Architects will present more conceptual sketches of what the bond issue projects would be before making a final vote, according to Kruse.
Agenda Items
Also on the agenda is a discussion of the district’s health insurance. Kruse said claims have been running significantly above the premiums that have been paid.
“All of the schools in the consortium have had to pay an additional assessment to keep the consortium funded and to keep the insurance in place,” he added.
For this spring, he said he’s going to suggest looking at other insurance options.
“We actually paid just over $600,000 in assessments during this year and that’s a big chunk. Our district’s in a financial situation where that can be managed, but we certainly do not want to do that again,” Kruse said.
The board will review two versions of 2020-21 school calendar. The first version has five snows built in and the second version has 10 snow days built in, according to Kruse.
For the past two school years, the school board has approved all 10 snow days. Kruse noted that due to the new Missouri law, the start date cannot be sooner 10 days before the first Monday in September.
Additionally on the agenda is a presentation of first quarter English language arts benchmark assessment data.