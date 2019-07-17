The St. Clair R-XIII School Board recently passed a $24 million budget for the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said projected revenue is $6,280,000, which includes local taxes, state sales tax, merchant manufacturing tax, financial institution tax and miscellaneous local revenue.
The district projects $110,000 from county revenue, about $9,633,000 from state revenue and $1,780,000 from federal revenue.
Kruse said the tuition revenue from Lonedell R-XIV School District is estimated at $505,000.
Projected expenditures for 2019-20 are about $20 million, which includes payments on bond issues.
There is a small gain in the general operating budget of $2,744, according to Kruse, with a projected deficit spend of about $49,000 in capital projects budget.
No increases to local taxes were built into the budget because it is a reassessment year, Kruse said.
“Last year was a bit of an outlier in that we began forecasting in June and July what we thought the local tax revenues would be, and then our assessed valuation did not come out as we projected,” he said. “Some of the properties got re-evaluated last year and that changed our outlook.”
For this year, the district will set tax rates at the end of August after final numbers come back from the county. In September or October, there may be a budget amendment to reflect projected revenues, Kruse said.
“We wanted to be conservative in the budget this year, so we’re holding off on making those projections this year,” he said.
There may be an increase in the daily average attendance due to additional preschool students that the district will be able to count for next school year, according to Kruse, however, that was not built into the new budget.
“We want to get school started and get some hard counts as to how many students are here, and what the attendance is looking like before we actually work that into the budget,” he said. “That will be part of the September/October budget amendment as well.”
The potential increase in attendance and tax revenue could off set the deficit spend in the capital projects fund, according to Kruse.
Teachers will move up on the salary schedule as usual for the upcoming school year, Kruse said, but there was not an increase to the base pay. There will be an increase to the amount the district contributes for health insurance from $559 per month per employee to $609.
Kruse noted that St. Clair School District’s budget spreadsheet does not include the Franklin County Special Education Cooperative’s budget, which makes up approximately $4 million.
“It’s in our overall financial picture, but they operate their own budget under our overall budget,” he said.