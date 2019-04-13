The Show Me Burnouts will now be held on school property Saturday, Sept. 14. The request was approved by the St. Clair R-XIII School Board Thursday night.
For the past two years, the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Route 66 Car Club, has hosted a car show on Main Street that features a Show Me Burnout Contest and “dyno pulls” held in the center of town.
At the March 18 board of aldermen meeting, the city denied the request to hold the burnouts and “dyno pulls” because the city’s insurance provider does not cover those events. The street closure to have the car show on Main Street was approved.
A burnout is keeping a vehicle stationary while spinning its wheels causing the tires to heat up and smoke from the friction. A dyno pull is used to measure the power of a vehicle.
Charlene Saling, executive director for the Chamber, said the event started two years ago as part of the eclipse weekend of activities. She noted the event ended up having a larger turnout last year.
When the city denied the event off Main Street, that was when the Chamber reached out to the school, according to Saling.
“I’ve already met with our insurance person and it’s being brokered out as we speak,” she said. “Additional insurance has already been taken care of. There may be a few other questions, but I feel certain that we’ll be able to move forward on our end.”
Board member Brian Hinson asked if school clubs or organizations would be able to set up booths to sell apparel, food or drinks.
Saling said she will look into that possibility because the Franklin County Health Department has certain guidelines for selling food and drinks.
Board President David Berkel said he is looking forward to working with the Chamber.
“I think this is a good opportunity for us to work with the Chamber of Commerce,” Berkel said.
Saling told The Missourian that more details about the event will be announced soon.
“The Chamber, fours years ago, we set a goal of partnering with our Chamber members and with the community, and this is just a further extension of that,” she said. “We are very excited about the possibilities of partnering with the school on this community event.”