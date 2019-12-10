The 41st annual St. Clair Resolution Run is set for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Runners will meet at the St. Clair High School cafeteria at 9:30 a.m. with the 5-mile race beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The cost is $5. No early registration is required.
The route will start by the Bulldog statue next to the school cafeteria, and then runners will head out Bulldog Drive and turn left onto Highway 30. They will go across Highway 30 to make a right onto Bardot toward the elementary school.
Runners will make a right onto East Springfield and then turn left onto Main Street. They will make a right onto Park near the shoe factory. Park becomes Ann Street and then cuts around a left turn to become Columbia. Make a right from Columbia onto Missouri and turn left onto Pasadena.
The runners will then make a right onto Iron Hill toward the ballfields. The 2.5-mile mark (turn around point) is between the house with the horses and the day care, which will be clearly marked on race day. Then the runners will turn around and go back the way they came.
Contact Coach Ben Martin with questions at bmartin@stcmo.org or at 314-609-2419.