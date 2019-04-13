A public hearing regarding a Community Development Block Grant is scheduled before the Monday, April 15, St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The city is applying for the grant in the amount of $500,000 from the Missouri Department of Economic Development in order to repair and resurface roads including Orchard Drive, Kitchell Avenue, Hibbard Street and Ridge Avenue. The total cost of the project is $697,027 and the city would pay for the remaining $197,027.
During the public hearing, residents can voice their thoughts on what infrastructure needs they think are most important for the city to address, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker. The project would benefit a little more than 51 percent of low to moderate income persons. Dierker added that residents living near the roads for the proposed project are encouraged to attend the meeting.
Residents also can fill out a survey that rates the conditions on general infrastructure such as water, sewer, roads, sidewalks, drainage, curbs, gutters and more. The survey will go along with the grant application, according to Dierker.
“Ideally what it’s supposed to do is help determine what’s the biggest need out of everything,” Dierker said.
Agenda
The regular meeting will start at 7 p.m. The board will consider approving a professional services proposal from Cochran Engineering in the amount of $95,762.
The firm would help with the Community Development Block Grant application process, provide services for the design plans, bidding and construction phases of the roadwork.
Also during the meeting, Mayor Ron Blum will read the election results from April 2. City Clerk Kim French will swear in incumbent Alderman-Elect Art Viehland, newcomer Alderwoman-Elect Jamie Frossard and incumbent City Municipal Judge-Elect A. David Arand.
All three candidates ran unopposed in the recent election.