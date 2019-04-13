Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Rain. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.