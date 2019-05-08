St. Clair will continue to lease a water tower to AT&T as the aldermen approved a new agreement Monday night.
Since August 1999, AT&T has been using a city water tower, located at 430 Industrial Drive, to run antennas for cellular services. The agreement is up for renewal this year. City Administrator Travis Dierker said the company nationwide is revisiting agreements to renegotiate in order to cut costs. The city had received $20,000 annually with the intent for the price to increase to $24,000 next year.
Dierker said the new proposal includes charging AT&T $19,000 for the next five years with price increases thereafter. The price would increase to $20,900 for years six-10 and go up to $22,990 for years 11-15.
“Although this seems not typical to agree to a lower amount ... either we agree to some sort of change in cost for them or they were going to look into building their own tower or move into a different tower,” Dierker said. “Do we take a $1,000 decrease or do we chance losing $20,000 annually.”
Alderman Art Viehland expressed his concerns with the new agreement. He added that the agreement is mostly in AT&T’s favor.
“This one really bothers me,” Viehland said. “AT&T has assets of $531 billion, that’s a tad more than we have in the checking account, but they can’t give us an extra $1,000 a year?
“I think they’re bluffing. I don’t think they’re going to go build a tower. I don’t think they’re going to go look elsewhere.”
Alderwoman Amanda Sikes said this issue “is a hard balance.”
“If we push them too far and we lose that contract, that’s a pretty good chunk of change, even at $19,000, that’s a pretty good chunk of change out of our budget,” she said.
Dierker said AT&T officials contacted the city three months ago and the original proposal was $16,500 annually with an escalate rate of 8.5 percent.
“I spoke with the mayor, (City Attorney Kurt) Voss and we went back to them and stated that we needed something at a higher rate and a little bit higher escalation rate,” Dierker said.
He added that AT&T officials reconsidered and made a final offer of $19,000 annually with a gradual increase of 10 percent over the course of the agreement.
“Whether they would follow through with a new tower or not, I don’t know. Over the course of 15 years, the total cost, you’re looking at $350,000, so is that worth it to them to go ahead and build a tower, I don’t know. Or will they be able to try to contact with another current tower and move it to that location? I don’t know,” Dierker said.
Dierker said the original contract with AT&T was for 30 years with renewable terms every five years. The company is required to give the city notice when officials want to renegotiate terms or terminate the contract, otherwise the agreement automatically renews.
Voss said at the end of every five years, AT&T could walk away, however, he pointed out that Dierker negotiated longer term agreements to every seven years.
“You’ve got them for seven years at $19,000, which I think is more money than five years at $24,000, so it’s a balancing act. You’re playing poker is what you’re doing,” he said.
“AT&T has not been doing as well ... So I think their board has charged them with ways to cut costs.”
Sprint also is using the same water tower, according to Dierker, for approximately $19,000 a year.