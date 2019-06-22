A positive 2018 audit report was presented during Monday’s board of aldermen meeting.
Tammy Alsop with Hochschild, Bloom & Company reviewed the audit report with the city. She said the city did not receive a single audit this time because the city expended less than $750,000 in federal grants.
“The city has an unmodified opinion, that’s the highest form of assurance that an entity can receive on their financial statements on a modified cash basis,” Alsop said.
A modified cash basis report means the city does not have accounts receivable, accounts payable on the books or accrued wages, according to Alsop. According to the audit report, the assets of St. Clair exceeded its liabilities for the fiscal year by $14,144,741, which includes city infrastructure such as roads, sewer and water lines and other facilities, Alsop said. The city has a unrestricted net position of $2,071,579, which includes business type activities.
At the end of the fiscal year, the city had a fund balance of $1,342,964, which includes cash and assessments of all governmental funds such as water and sewer, park, street, transportation tax, wastewater tax and general fund. The unassigned balance in the general fund was $671,651.
The total assets for 2018 were approximately $16.5 million and total liabilities were approximately $2.3 million. In 2017, total assets were approximately $16.9 million and total liabilities were approximately $3 million. For the city to have a decrease in liabilities of about $700,000 is significant, according to Alsop.
“I’m real happy to say you paid off one of your bond issues,” she said. “We’re going to see the transportation issue paid off here in October, so you’ll see that go down more.”
The city’s total net position in 2018 was approximately $14.1 million. The governmental and business-type activities increased the city’s net position by $311,719. In 2017, it was about $13.8 million, according to the audit report. Total revenues of about $5.3 million compared total expenses of about $5 million. In 2017, total revenues were about $5.7 million and total expenses were approximately $5.2 million.
Last year, the city’s general fund balance decreased from $707,004 to $678,930, according to the audit report. The street improvement fund decreased $92,234, from $73,527 to minus $18,707. The transportation fund decreased from $605,285 to $601,759. The park fund increased by $10,368 from $70,614 to $80,982.
For the water and sewer fund, the total net position increased to $258,358 due to an increase in revenues. The city has invested about $13.6 million in capital assets such as buildings, building and land improvements, machinery, equipment, vehicles, land construction in progress and infrastructure. The net of capital assets decreased for the current fiscal year including additions, deductions and depreciation is $468,736, according to the report.
In 2018, the city had a debt of about $2.1 million, which is a decrease compared to 2017, which was about $2.9 million, the report states. After some more discussion over the audit report, Alsop said overall there were no problems with putting the audit together. She thanked city staff for their help.
“I think everything is going really well with the city,” she said.