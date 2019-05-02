Two St. Louis area residents were arrested after St. Clair police found drugs in a vehicle they were in outside Ranch House Shell gas station.
Nicholas E. Dilbeck, 28, St. Louis, and Jonathon C. Fregia, 37, Maryland Heights, were charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with delivering a controlled substance Sunday, April 28.
Police found a 2007 Trail Blazer parked outside the business at 4:42 a.m. Officers found Fregia and Dilbeck inside the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
Fregia and Dilbeck were arrested at the scene. The bond was set at $10,000 for both individuals, Hammack said.