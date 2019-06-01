The St. Clair Planning and Zoning Commission held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss a proposed ordinance involving medical marijuana dispensaries.
City Administrator Travis Dierker presented the draft ordinance to the commission that includes how many feet a medical marijuana dispensary and a cultivation facility can be located from schools, child day cares and churches, as well as hours of operation and other requirements.
According to the proposed ordinance, a dispensary is a storefront where marijuana products are sold, and a cultivation facility is where marijuana plants are grown and where marijuana-infused products are made.
After some discussion, the commission requested to set the distance between a school, day care or church and a dispensary, as well as a cultivation facility, at 750 feet.
Dierker said other communities have discussed making the distance 1,000 feet apart. He showed a map of what it would look like if St. Clair had the 1,000-foot distance.
“If you go with this blanketed approach of 1,000 feet, you’re really basically putting the stamp to say ‘We’re not allowing anything,’ ” he said.
“We have a lot of churches in our city limits that are in a lot of old commercial buildings,” he noted. “By us keeping that 1,000 (foot) limit, you’re going to really limit where places can go.”
Zoning districts where dispensaries would be allowed in are C2 general commercial and C3 shopping centers, according to the ordinance.
With setting the distance of dispensaries at 750 feet or at 500 feet from churches and schools, it eliminates the option of having them within the downtown district, Dierker said.
“Not that it’s going to be a high traffic facility, but if it were to become a high traffic facility, you really aren’t set up for the parking, for a drive-thru or anything like that in your downtown district,” he said.
Cultivation facilities and marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities would be zoned I-1 light/heavy industrial manufacturing. Hours of operation for sales or distribution of medical marijuana and other products sold to the public through a dispensary would take place between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the proposed ordinance.
“All of these facilities would still have to follow the city’s site plan submission, review and approval,” Dierker said. “That’s where this board would have the ability to review it and make sure they are meeting all of the state requirements.”
He added that the state has strict requirements a facility must meet including lighting, security, and other features.
“It’s not going to be some, for lack of better terms, hillbilly grow facility that somebody just throws up and does because they see an opportunity and they want to do it. There’s a detailed process they have to go through and major, major stringent details from the state of Missouri,” Dierker said.
The next planning and zoning meeting is set for Monday, June 10, at 7 p.m. where the commission will vote to either recommend or not recommend the proposed ordinance. A public hearing will take place before the meeting at 6:45 p.m.
The ordinance will then go before the St. Clair Board of Aldermen at the Monday, June 17, meeting.