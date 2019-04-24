The St. Clair Parks Department has partnered with an organization that will help raise funds for two new all-ability playgrounds.
Park President Dana Collins-Messex told The Missourian that the department has started working with Victoria Babb, recreation’s community resource manager of Play 4 All Campaign. She said Babb will help the department achieve its goal through her vision of “believing that every community should have the resources and opportunities to ensure play for citizens.”
Collins-Messex said Babb will help with raising awareness through a community campaign, grant applications and raising funds. She added that Babb’s services are free of charge.
“She is going to help us obtain necessary resources to greatly impact the health and wellness of our community and work closely with those who believe that every community deserves these opportunities,” she said.
Collins-Messex said Babb is funded through the Play 4 All Campaign. Park board members met Babb at a recent Parks and Recreation conference where she showed them examples of how she has helped other communities with the same goal.
“She was very, very interested in helping us achieve our goals,” Collins-Messex said. “Thankfully she understands the barriers often that exist between communities with limited resources and knowing that the parks and recreation’s money can’t cover all necessary funding for new projects.”
At Monday’s park board meeting, the board approved the partnership with Play 4 All Campaign. Last year, the park board members heard a presentation from Steve Casada and Bethany Smisson with Play & Park Structures on options for an all-abilities playground for both Evergreen and Orchard parks.
An all-abilities playground is also called an all-inclusive playground. An all-abilities playground is one where children of all abilities can play on – whether they have special needs, disabilities or those who are developing typically.
In September, the former Jumpstart organization donated $5,000 toward the all-abilities playgrounds. The goal is have $293,00 raised by the fall, according to officials.
Collins-Messex also mentioned that Jason Ivie, public works director, and Babb went to a recent Elks Lodge meeting to ask if the group would partner with the parks department.
Municipalities are not eligible to receive most grants, according to Collins-Messex, and by partnering with a nonprofit, the city would be able to receive those grants. Any grant funds awarded would be funneled through a nonprofit organization and put aside in a bank account.
Collins-Messex said the Elks Lodge is checking if it can partner with the parks department because the organization is not a 501(c)(3). In the meantime, she added, the park board and Babb are looking at other capital avenues.
About Play 4 All Campaign
According to its website, Play 4 All Campaign’s mission is “To bring social, public and private sectors together to create play spaces that positively impact health and wellness, promote understanding, and strengthen community.”
“Play 4 All is a valuable service that partners with projects in order to maximize their potential to align missions and mobilize resources for the development of new or revamping existing play spaces.
“Together we can help you reach your project goal by assessing and positioning your project to undergo a successful community campaign. A campaign that involves a strong community engagement component able to mobilize the capital needed (philanthropic dollars).
“Grants and charitable gifts are earmarked toward the investment of play locally, regionally, and nationally. The key is to find them and access them. The Play 4 All team can prospect potential funders/partners, build awareness about your project, create a fund development plan, strengthen your case for play in order to engage more investors, implement cause marketing strategies and coach your team on milestone events.”