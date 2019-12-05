The St. Clair Parks Department is joining the pickleball craze that is sweeping the region.
Pickleball enthusiasts Amy Kindel and Paula Dace expressed interest to city officials about having open play at the city hall gym. Kindel noted that other cities such as Union and Washington already offer open play and have leagues, so there is a growing interest countywide.
“I wanted the city to offer this opportunity because pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country,” Kindel said. “It’s a relatively easy game to learn, players of all ages and ability levels can participate, and it takes very little equipment to play. It’s also a great opportunity to stay active during the cold winter months.”
The parks department recently announced that a new pickleball group will meet weekly starting this Thursday, Dec. 5, at the city hall gym.
City Administrator Travis Dierker said the group will meet Thursdays for the month of December from 5-8 p.m. The cost to play is $3 each night, cash-only. Those who are high school aged and older are welcome to participate.
All participants must sign a waiver before participating and any high school student under 18 years of age must have parent sign the waiver.
There will be two to three nets set up with a beginner’s court. All of the equipment will be provided, including the nets, paddles and balls, according to Dierker.
At the city hall gym, one court will be dedicated to teaching new players and the other two courts will be for experienced players who have the opportunity to compete in a doubles format, according to Kindel.
Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
“It is a very fast moving and competitive game that can be played in a small space with minimal equipment needed,” Kindel said. “It’s super easy to learn, especially if you’ve played tennis, badminton, and/or ping pong.”
“It is a great workout for my mind and body. It allows me to keep my reflexes sharp and improve my hand-eye coordination, balance and agility, while not putting a lot of strain on my body,” she added.
Kindel mentioned that she was a competitive athlete in high school and college, and pickleball allows her to remain a competitive athlete since her days as a student-athlete are over.
This past September was when Kindel started playing pickleball and she said she has participated in open play formats in Union and Camdenton.
“I also successfully advocated for the Union R-XI School District to include the sport as part of (its) employee Wildcat Wellness Program,” she said. “We play every Monday after school in the gym at Clark-Vitt Elementary.”
Dace became involved with the sport when her friend Gay Ely invited her to play at Union’s city hall auditorium.
“While playing there, I learned that one of our own, Amy Kindel, also was driving to Union to play,” Dace said. “People in St. Clair are always looking for something to do and we thought maybe the parks department would be interested in sponsoring this sport. They were more than happy to host the sport.
For questions, people can email Kindel at amykindel@hotmail.com or Ely at lonandgay@live.com.
“With their help and commitment to bring this to St. Clair, we are excited to see this new program come to life,” Dierker said.