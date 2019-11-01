The St. Clair Parks Department is continuing to work on grant applications that will help pay for a new playground at Evergreen Park.
At Monday’s meeting, President Dana Collins-Messex said a grant for the playground’s rubber flooring is in the works.
She added that the type of playground equipment could be decided by the end of December.
“We got approved for a grant through PlayTime to pay a portion of our playground equipment,” Collins-Messex said.
The parks department has approximately $20,000 earmarked for a new playground, she said.
All-Abilities Playgrounds
Plans for an all-abilities playground at Orchard and Evergreen parks are on the back burner, according to Collins-Messex. The focus right now is addressing current needs of both parks.
The potential new playground at Evergreen will not include every aspect of an all-abilities playground, it will have ADA features and room to add more sensory components in the future.
Earlier this year, the parks department started a Play 4 All Campaign to help make the all-abilities playground project come to fruition.
The park board is still looking to partner with a nonprofit in order to apply for grants that would go toward all-abilities playgrounds.