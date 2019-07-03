Nearly $3,500 worth of equipment was stolen from a maintenance shed at Orchard Park over the weekend and a bicentennial kite was taken a second time.
Police Chief Bill Hammack said a report was made Monday morning that someone had broken into the city’s maintenance shed, located on Orchard Drive, and stole several items sometime between Friday, June 28, and the early morning of Monday, July 1.
Items that were taken include two weed eaters, a backpack blower, a handheld blower, an extension pole chain saw, five stepladders, three barricades, a walk-behind striper, a walk-behind seeder, a pressure washer, several tools and two 50-foot air hoses totaling $3,450, according to Hammack.
There is no alarm system connected to the shed and there are no security cameras surveilling the area. Hammack said police canvassed the area to see if anyone living close by might have seen anything, but there were no witnesses.
This is an ongoing investigation and police will follow with leads, according to Hammack. City Administrator Travis Dierker said multiple security cameras at Evergreen, Orchard and the downtown parks will be installed in coming weeks, in addition to other security measures.
Dierker said he also was made aware Monday that a bicentennial kite located on the red caboose on Main Street was stolen sometime over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, an official report to the police was not made. This kite was replaced once before as the original was reported stolen April 30.
An individual on behalf of the city is offering a reward for information on the kite, according to Dierker. Two St. Clair kites were made as part of the Franklin County bicentennial celebration — one outside city hall and the other on the red caboose in the center of town. The kites measure 2 feet by 3 feet with a 2-foot-long tail.
The goal of the Kites of Franklin County is to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore and discover Franklin County’s communities, businesses, parks and tourist destinations.
There is no indication that the theft of the kite and the maintenance shed are related.