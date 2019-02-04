The 175th anniversary parade, Freedom Fest, the Main Street Christmas event, the new Orchard Park stage and more were highlights of the St. Clair Parks Department.
President Dana Collins-Messex shared an overview of 2018 at Monday’s meeting. The changes in rental forms for the parks, the gym and disc golf fields, were the most “pressing” last year, according to Collins-Messex.
“It not only allows for there to be transparency across the board, it also allows for monies to be placed back into the park for maintenance, updates, and purchases of items necessary to conduct amazing community events, while bringing our parks up to par with other communities,” she said.
With the proceeds from rentals and help from area organizations, upgrades were able to be made at both Orchard and Evergreen parks. Upgrades at Evergreen include having the flower bed restoned and dead trees removed.
Upgrades at Orchard Park were the installation of bleachers and turf, asphalt fixes, remulching work and electrical improvements to lights along the walking path.
Collins-Messex said that updates to the rental forms were necessary in order “to make a difference and help us get closer to the goals of updating our restrooms, concessions, playground equipment.”
“Even though change is sometimes met with resistance, after plenty of homework was done and collections of other municipalities, it was determined we were running behind the times and this change was much needed to make a positive difference for the community.”
She added that the department was blessed with volunteers who helped with replacing the tennis courts with a stage and the resurfacing of the basketball court at Orchard Park. The project was spearheaded by Roots Church.
Havin Concrete made a donation to redo the entrance sign at Orchard Park and they assisted with concrete pouring for the additional nine disc golf holes at Evergreen Park, according to Collins-Messex.
“We were able to work toward a positive vision and believe and achieve it,” she said. “(In) 2019, you can guarantee that the park board is going to work hard to bring you some entertainment to the Orchard Park stage, along with many other awesome plans to come there as well.”
Donations
In addition to the Evergreen Disc Golf Club maintaining the disc golf course, Collins-Messex said the club has made monetary donations to help with city and park events.
“They are always happy to be a part of the community in any way which is appreciated, along with the several other businesses and organizations that have jumped in to be a part of our events or parades,” she said.
She mentioned the $5,000 donation from the former Jumpstart organization toward the all-abilities playgrounds in honor the late former Alderwoman and park liaison Barb McGlenn.
Aldermen Janet and Art Viehland donated $1,000 in December for the parks, according to Collins-Messex.
“They are not only aldermen, but they are individuals who truly care about making a positive impact in the community,” she said. “The gift was unexpected and truly was a gift of giving at Christmastime.”
“Please remember that giving doesn’t have to be monetary. It can be through helping in giving of your time through working by hand, giving of your talents, or through having the knowledge needed to obtain goals and visions.”
In Remembrance
Collins-Messex said the park board took a significant loss when McGlenn died in June.
“Her legacy made it easier for us to continue keeping her spirit in heart and continuing to strive forward to let that legacy shine,” she said.
She added that McGlenn was the “true meaning of a public servant.”
“Barb had a true passion and pride for the community. She truly wanted us to be one town committed to working toward our common goals.
“She was the first one to jump in or take the lead on countless events, and she would stay until the bitter end to see its completion.”
“I am so glad that Barb found and answered her calling by serving this community in all her different capacities. She did not serve out of recognition. She truly dedicated her time and talents to make a difference in our community.
“I encourage everyone here to follow Barb’s lead. There is no better way to honor her memory than to get out and serve our community. It doesn’t have to be big. Picking up trash in the park, attending city council or park board meetings, volunteering, and simply having a sense of pride and ownership in our community.”
2018 Events
In May, the community came together for the 175th anniversary parade. It ended at Evergreen Park where people ate cupcakes and participated in a balloon launch.
“It was a very hot day but the fun and time spent with those who attended and the giving of the trophies were a lot of fun,” Collins-Messex said.
The Freedom Festival came back last year in June. She said there was “a lot of blood, sweat, and tears with pulling off one of the largest Freedom Festivals for the 175th anniversary, but it went well and everyone enjoyed the event and fireworks.”
In addition to games and activities at the festival, there was the 175th anniversary pageant. Collins-Messex said the parks department brought in $1,000 thanks to the pageant.
The children’s car show and drive-in movie took place in July. The event included monster bus rides by Jim Ealer.
“(He) also paid for the first 250 cars who entered the event, again it is amazing the volunteers and donations that came to our community this year by those who just want to promote positivity while giving back to the community,” she said.
The parks department participated in the Route 66 Car Show in September, along with the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce. In October, the department participated in the Homecoming Parade, as well as the Light the Sky event at Orchard Park.
In December, the parks department partnered with the St. Clair Downtown District, Inc. for the Main Street Christmas and the annual Lighted Christmas parade.
“It was such a pleasure that we were able to pull off such an amazing time for all and look forward to making positive changes or tweaking some of the stuff for a more successful event next year,” Collins-Messex said.
Finally, she gave gratitude to the many city employees, park board members, individuals and organizations who have helped the parks department throughout the year.
“The best blessing of all is having proactive members who worked very hard as a team because this park board truly knows the meaning of ‘Teamwork makes the dream work,’ ” Collins-Messex said.