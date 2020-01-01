As vaping has become popular among students, St. Clair paramedic Amanda Sullentrup wants to teach them about the dangers and risks in the coming year.
She is a public relations coordinator in charge of drug education for the St. Clair Ambulance District. Last year, the district’s public relations department doubled to two public relations coordinators who are focused on community outreach among children and the elderly.
Sullentrup’s primary focus is to reach out to area students, primarily those in St. Clair and Lonedell, on drug education and prevention. In 2016, she started teaching students at the fifth grade, junior high and high school levels.
Over the past year, she has helped revise and improve the presentations.
“With the new presentation, I have noticed that the children are starting to become more open,” Sullentrup said.
Since she started teaching three years ago, Sullentrup has gotten to know students and they have grown with her over the years. Students have the opportunity to fill out an anonymous survey to provide feedback about the program.
“They’re becoming more comfortable with me and they’re becoming more open and talking more. That is positive because I’m getting a little more feedback,” she said.
While vaping has become popular among high school students, Sullentrup said she has noticed that the trend is prevalent among junior high students too. The vaping presentation will be created for junior high grade levels.
She noted that there is contrasting information about the dangers and risks to vaping that students are receiving.
“We want to stop the controversy. We want them to have real information on what the harm is and what damage it’s actually doing to the lungs, and what the risks are of addiction to the nicotine,” Sullentrup said.
“At this point, they don’t think it hurts them. They think it’s safe and it’s just juice, and it’s not. Our goal is to always bring them with real, true information and how it affects their bodies.”
She added that vaping can cause permanent damage to a person’s body as oppose to smoking regular cigarettes. With smoking cigarettes, some of the harm that is caused to a person’s can be reversible if they quit.
In addition to creating a presentation about vaping, Sullentrup hopes to branch out to more schools with her curriculum. She said the ambulance district is looking into applying for grants that pay for her time at other schools.
Sullentrup is a part of the Franklin County CRUSH Coalition where she and paramedic partner Danielle Wadlow presented at a drug summit in October. She is looking forward to presenting again next year.
More Involved
Another new years resolution is to have a poster contest among second through fifth-grade students, according to Sullentrup. Students would create a poster and the top three winners would receive a pizza party and an ambulance ride. She said that would take place in early spring.
To be more involved with students, the district recently started visiting during recess time for kindergarten through second grade at St. Clair Elementary and Lonedell schools.
The purpose of the recess visits are to have fun interactions with students and eliminate fears they may have with ambulance crews, Sullentrup said.
“Whenever we do have to interact with them on calls, they are more familiar with our faces,” she said.
The ambulance district participates in Serendipity Day at Edgar Murray Elementary held every year. The ambulance district also hosts a career day at Kids Village Learning Center for preschool aged children.
Prevention Program
The fifth grade presentation includes a mock overdose video, specific information about drugs and its effects on the body and mind, EMS interventions, before and after photos of substance abusers, and discussions about peer pressure.
Junior high students have the opportunity to watch a documentary from the perspective of local first responders, a local substance abuser and a local family member of a substance abuser.
With the approval from teachers and administrators, students also have the chance to speak freely about their experiences, according to Sullentrup.
Students are also given an anonymous survey about vaping, marijuana and cigarette use and if they know of someone struggling with addiction.
To attract the attention of high school students, Sullentrup begins the presentation with sharing the story of her daughter’s addiction with methamphetamine and heroin.
The high school presentation also involves a different mock overdose video that demonstrates the consequences of abusing drugs and influential affects it can have on younger siblings. The presentation also includes a discussion on brain development, as well as how a student’s choice can affect their lives.