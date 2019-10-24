The drug summit held at First Christian Church in Washington last Thursday “went amazingly well,” according to Amanda Sullentrup, paramedic and public relations coordinator for St. Clair Ambulance District.
She and her paramedic partner Danielle Wadlow were one of the first presenters to speak to students about the dangers of drugs during the summit.
Approximately 250 students from area schools attended the summit, which was put on by the Franklin County CRUSH Coalition. The event presentations on drugs and prevention to students from local law enforcement, the sheriff’s department EMS, prosecutor’s office and other personnel, according to Sullentrup.
Students also watched videos and listened to stories from the family of members of late addicts and recovering substance abusers. At the end of the summit, a drug prevention musical band, Awaken Project, performed a short concert for the students before the final presentation of the day.
“I truly believe we are teaching the youth through our efforts,” Sullentrup said.
Students went home with information on how to say “No” and how to help their peers stay off drugs.
At next year’s drug summit, Sullentrup said she hopes her daughter, who is currently in recovery, will be well enough to be a guest speaker. Her daughter has overdosed five times in the past two years, but was revived each time.
“The speakers are so impactful, and I have found that bringing a positive aspect to their recovery helps them remain in recovery,” she said.
Drug Education Program
The St. Clair Ambulance District’s public relations department doubled last year with two public relations coordinators who are focused on community outreach among children and the elderly.
As a public relations coordinator, Sullentrup’s primary focus is to reach out to area students on drug education and prevention. She said she started presenting information to students in 2016 and has helped develop three presentations for different grade levels including fifth grade, junior high and high school.
The fifth grade presentation includes a mock overdose video, specific information about drugs and its effects on the body and mind, EMS interventions, before and after photos of substance abusers, and discussions about peer pressure.
Junior high students have the opportunity to watch a documentary from the perspective of local first responders, a local substance abuser and a local family member of a substance abuser.
With the approval from teachers and administrators, students also have the chance to speak freely about their experiences, according to Sullentrup. Students are also given an anonymous survey about vaping, marijuana and cigarette use and if they know of someone currently struggling with addiction.
To attract the attention of high school students, Sullentrup begins the presentation with sharing the story of her daughter’s addiction with methamphetamine and heroin.
The high school presentation also involves a different mock overdose video that demonstrates the consequences of abusing drugs and influential affects it can have on younger siblings. The presentation also includes a discussion on brain development, as well as how a student’s choice can affect their lives.