The St. Clair Planning and Zoning Commission denied a rezoning request Monday from a man who sought to keep derelict vehicles on his property.
Applicant Philip Weller was seeking the rezoning at his property located at 884 High School Drive from R-1B single-family residential to C-2 general commercial. He is asking to create a small workshop in order to keep derelict vehicles on his property. Plan board members Doug Komo was not at the meeting. Chairman Darin Slater said the request falls under spot zoning.
The request voted 4-0 to reject the request during a special meeting Monday.
The vehicles are not licensed and Weller said he cannot get them licensed because he does not have a driver’s license. The vehicles have been sitting on the property since 2010 and have not been licensed since 2012. Other items found on Weller’s property were wood pallets, metal, bike parts and other materials.
In December, the board of aldermen granted Weller an extension until Jan. 30 to clean up debris and to remove the vehicles on his property. Weller’s next public hearing with the city is scheduled for Monday, April 1.
Weller was not at the planning board meeting.
Spot Zoning
“In summary, what we have here is a request to take a residential area — just one little piece — and turn it into a commercial area,” he said.
He added that Weller wrote on his application the purpose for rezoning was to keep the vehicles on his property with no intention of opening a business.
“He’s just sidestepping the ordinance and the complaint he’s had against him for some time now,” Alderman Art Viehland said.
The commissioners went through a list of questions and determined that there are no other commercial properties near Weller’s property, the area is primarily residential and quasi public, the applicant does not have a shop on his property to facilitate a business, there are no commercial trends in the area that would promote changes to the district, and the request does not comply with the city’s long-range plan.
“Based on what we have found, we would deny his request and submit that as a recommendation to the board of aldermen,” Slater said.
Public Hearing
During the Monday, March 11, public hearing Alderman Greg Talleur said he filed a complaint with a code enforcement officer last fall for the debris and specifically the three vehicles on the property. He spoke in opposition of the rezoning request. Weller was not present for the hearing.
Since the original citation, Talleur said the code enforcement officer has been lenient with Weller because every day past the abatement period of seven days, he could have been cited.
Slater asked if Weller is operating an auto repair business out of his home now. Talleur replied no and read the requirements for having an auto repair shop out of a residence.
Weller’s property is located across from the junior high and high school. St. Clair School District Superintendent Kyle Kruse said Weller’s property alone does not represent the city or the school district as a whole, but it “does give a representation of the area to passersby and to those considering St. Clair as a home for them and their students.”
In regards to the rezoning request, Kruse said he has not seen evidence of a business being run out of Weller’s home, but if allowed, it would cause more traffic.