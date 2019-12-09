A redevelopment project is making satisfactory progress at the former airport property, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
Dierke gave an update Monday to the mayor and board of aldermen.
In December 2009, the city approved a redevelopment plan for a portion of eastbound Interstate 44 and designate it as a tax increment financing (TIF) area.
The redevelopment area is approximately 135 acres of land within city limits, between Highway 47 and I-44. It is bounded by I-44 and the North Service Road on the east and by Highway 47 on the west, and surrounds the city’s former airport property, according to Dierker.
The former airport officially closed Nov. 17, 2017.
The city received a proposal from Raven Development LLC and a redevelopment project agreement with the developer was negotiated.
An amendment to extend the completion date of the TIF project was approved by the board in February 2016. The new date is Dec. 31, 2020. Added to the amendment was that all occupied buildings of the development are to be located within the corporate boundaries of the city.
A tax increment financing for the project has not been formally approved, so no revenue is being collected.
“The developer has indicated he has been actively working on the project by speaking to different businesses to find the right mix and working on getting commitments for development,” Dierker said.
“So far, no construction has begun or been announced,” he said. “Because no tax increment financing has been adopted, the risk of undertaking the TIF project as identified in the redevelopment agreement is still entirely on the developer.”
Airport Closure
The airport closure had been in the works since 2006, when city officials started pushing for legislation that would allow them to close it.
Former Senator Claire McCaskill sponsored SB 2759, which she introduced to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on July 31, 2014, during the 113th session of Congress. It passed out of that committee without comment and was forwarded to the full Senate that September. Sen. Roy Blunt co-sponsored the bill.
The Senate approved the legislation in early December of 2014, and the House of Representatives approved it Dec. 9. In both chambers, the measure passed on a voice vote. U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer worked the bill through the House.
Online information about the bill states it was passed by both chambers in identical form.
SB 2759 releases the city of St. Clair from all restrictions, conditions and limitations on the use, encumbrance, conveyance and closure of the St. Clair Regional Airport.
Additional language in the bill provides details regarding the closure process and the transfer of assets, revenues and equipment as well as the monetary value of the property and the worth of the unamortized federal grants turned over to MoDOT and the FAA.
The legislation is a stand-alone bill, meaning there is nothing else attached to it. Former President Barack Obama signed the bill Dec. 12, 2014.
The closure had been a priority of Mayor Ron Blum’s administration since he first took office in 2007. His goal is to have the land developed for retail use, but there also could be some industry developed on the 135 acres of property, all located within city limits.
The land where the airport sits, between Interstate 44 and Highway 47 on the north side of the city, is included in a tax increment financing district that was approved by the board of aldermen in 2009.
A TIF is a public financing method for municipalities using future gains in taxes to finance current improvements which theoretically will create the conditions for those future gains. It allows for redevelopment and community improvement projects.
In May 2017, an environmental assessment necessary to close the airport was completed. A “finding of no significant impact” notice for the airport’s environmental assessment can be found at the St. Clair Scenic Regional Library and through the Federal Aviation Administration.
As part of the closing process, the land had to meet the requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.
One of the requirements included an environmental assessment that would check the ground for wetlands, artifacts, endangered species, hazardous waste and other issues that could impact the ground. In 2015, the city hired a company to perform an environmental assessment.
During an October 2017 meeting, the board approved a release agreement ordinance with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration for the permanent closure of the airport.
The ordinance states that the city met all of the requirements in the closing process and all parties are in agreement of the closure.
The board also approved an agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the transfers and disposition of airport equipment and facilities.