Due to an increase in the amount of rainfall the St. Clair area received last month, stormwater overflow has been an issue, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
The city has underground stormwater sewers in addition to ditches and culvert pipes on roadways, and businesses have retention ponds for stormwater runoff. Over the weekend, St. Clair received about 2.5 inches of rain, according to Dierker.
“When that happens, a lot of the stormwater systems that the city does have aren’t necessarily built to hold those kind of storms,” he said. “At some point, there might need to be some upgrades done to some of the stormwater systems.”
In May, the area received an increase of 11 inches of rain compared to the same time in previous years, Dierker said. Residents have raised concerns to city hall notifying them of water runoff from streets entering their homes.
“Basically a lot of the problems we’re having right now are houses that are lower than the street level,” Dierker said. “So the water runoff from the street is running down their yards and into basements, some into crawl spaces.
“If (it’s) a house at the bottom of a hill, a lot of the water runoff is coming down through (the) yard and causing concern.”
He added that municipalities across the state are having the same problems, however, St. Clair is fortunately not facing any major flooding issues due to not being near a major river or lake. The city does not have designated funds to fix the stormwater problems, Dierker said, but officials are looking into grant funding opportunities, bringing a potential tax before voters, looking at ways for city workers to fix some of the smaller streets, among other options.
Some problems may seem like an easy fix, such as having city crews dig deeper ditches, however, it not that simple according to Dierker. He said in most cases, engineering plans are required in addition to other equipment needed for the job.
“What seems like a simple, cheap resolution is not always the case,” he said. “We’re looking at possible ways to address some of the concerns and we appreciate (people’s) cooperation and understanding while we figure out the best plan to proceed ahead,” Dierker said.
During Monday’s board meeting, Dierker asked the aldermen to keep track of stormwater problem areas noted by residents. Mayor Ron Blum reiterated that the city has no funds to fix the problems, which could potentially be costly.
At a May meeting, Blum mentioned to the board looking into the possibility of bringing a capital improvement tax before voters that would go toward fixing stormwater systems.
“Maybe we could kind of get a feel from the citizens of this community to see if they’re willing to pay for something like that or how we tackle these issues in the future,” Blum said.
“We just need to figure out a way to address these issues and pay for them.”