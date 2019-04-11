St. Clair Nursing Center, skilled nursing by Americare, recently received an award for employee service.
The award was given during the company’s annual meeting in Louisville, Ky. St. Clair Nursing Center was selected from Americare’s 23 skilled nursing communities to receive the award based on exemplary quality in the area of community service.
The recognition is one of four philosophy awards which reflect the four priorities of the company including service to residents, service to the employees, service to the community and fiscal responsibility. Denice Marsh, administrator of St. Clair Nursing Center, said the award belongs to the entire team at the community.
“Our employees truly care and it shows in their daily interactions with our residents,” Marsh said. “We’re so proud to be recognized in this way.”
“Americare is a topnotch organization with high standards in every area. We were compared to many other excellent communities and came out on top. That means a lot” she said.
The community was evaluated using very specific criteria including resident/family survey results, staff survey results, and other quality indicators. Awards are given annually each spring and reflect a community’s performance during the prior 12 months.
“The company considers a nomination in any one category quite an achievement,” Americare President Clay Crosson said. “The community that actually wins the award is simply the best of the best and truly reflects quality that has made Americare a trusted name in elder care services.”
Located at 1035 Plaza Court North, St. Clair, St. Clair Nursing Center is a 79-bed skilled nursing community licensed by the state of Missouri.